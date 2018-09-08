LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Las Vegas Friday to campaign and fundraise for fellow Republicans.

Pence's second trip to Las Vegas this year began with a tour and speech at Nellis Air Force Base, in which he praised Republican Sen. Dean Heller and described him as a "champion" for veterans. He then headed to a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort for a fundraiser benefiting Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and an event of the Republican Governors Association.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election this year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election. Heller has made veterans' issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

"You should all know that Sen. Heller stood with us, stood with us every step of the way, as we made these efforts to invest in our national defense. To rebuild our military," Pence said after he touted legislation that included a pay raise for members of the armed forces.

Pence told the crowd of veterans and airmen at the military base that President Donald Trump has signed several bills introduced by Heller meant to improve services available to veterans across the U.S.

Pence spoke in January at Nellis Air Force Base, when he also visited an Air Force technology incubator. He was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Heller in April but canceled when he instead filled in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.

The fundraiser and Republican Governors Association event Friday at the casino-resort owned by GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson were closed to the press.