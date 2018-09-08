BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are ready to slowly ease ace Chris Sale back into action.

Manager Alex Cora says the left-hander will be activated from the disabled list and pitch about two innings Tuesday night against Toronto at Fenway Park. Cora said Sale would throw a maximum of 40 pitches for the AL East leaders.

Cora made the announcement before Boston hosted Houston on Friday. The Red Sox have the best record in the majors and, if they win their division, would begin the playoffs in exactly four weeks.

Sale originally went on the disabled list July 31 with mild left shoulder inflammation. He returned for a start Aug. 12 against Baltimore, going five innings and striking out 12. But he quickly as placed back on the disabled list a week later with the same ailment.

Sale has been dominant this season, going 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA. He has struck out 219 in only 146 innings.

___

