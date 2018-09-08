PARIS (AP) — French and British representatives of the fishing industry have failed to reach a deal for resolving a scallop fishing dispute off France's coast.

Pascal Coquet is in charge of shellfish at the French Fisheries Committee and he said after more than five hours of negotiations Friday in Paris that British demands were "too high."

Earlier discussions Wednesday in London had been described by both parties as constructive — but they said many details remained to be worked out.

The talks follow a clash last week in which French and British fishermen angrily bumped boats over access to fishing grounds near Normandy. About 35 French boats confronted five British vessels in international waters during the incident.

French and British fishing officials are considering a third round of talks.