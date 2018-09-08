TORONTO (AP) — Michael Moore's new documentary "Fahrenheit" 11/9" makes explicit comparisons between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, and it blames everyone — from Barack Obama to Moore, himself — for Trump's rise to the White House.

Moore premiered his film Thursday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, two weeks before it opens in theaters nationwide. In an interview, Moore says his biggest worry is that Trump will use a national emergency to take further power.

Moore is also critical of Obama for not taking a larger role in his post-presidency career, saying "history doesn't look kindly on good Germans who were silent."

The movie, which will be released on Sept. 21, is a kind of sequel to Moore's George W. Bush doc, "Fahrenheit 9/11," which still ranks as the top-grossing documentary.