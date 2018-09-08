TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro spent more than two decades working for the Cleveland Indians. He says he'll "shed no tears" when the Chief Wahoo logo disappears from Indians uniforms.

The Indians are wearing grey road uniforms without the controversial logo on the left sleeve during their current four game series at Toronto.

In January, the Indians announced plans to remove the logo from their uniforms next year. The move came after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature used in one version or another since 1947 is racist.

During his time with the Indians, Shapiro played a lead role in establishing a block "C'' as Cleveland's logo. It replaced the cartoonish image of a big-toothed American Indian with a scarlet face and a single feather in his headdress.