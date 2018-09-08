NEW YORK (AP) — John Lennon's iconic moptop, round glasses and grin will now adorn a U.S. stamp.

Yoko Ono, and she and Lennon's son, Sean Lennon, were in New York City's Central Park on Friday to celebrate the U.S. Postal Service's release of a stamp honoring the late Beatle.

Hundreds of Beatles fans gathered for the event.

Sean Lennon said his father would have been thrilled with the recognition.

The commemorative stamp features a photo of Lennon taken in 1974 on the roof of his Manhattan apartment building by photographer Bob Gruen, who also spoke at the event.

The stamp is designed to look like a 45-rpm record sleeve.