REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a man accused by authorities of killing six women in the 1970s in Northern California and Nevada (all times local):

11:30a.m.

A man accused by Northern California authorities of raping and killing six women in the 1970s has shouted at a jury that he is not guilty and never raped anyone.

Rodney Halbower made the declarations as his murder and rape trial for the killings of two women got underway Friday in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The killings happened in 1976 in California's San Mateo County and in Reno, Nevada. They were nicknamed the Gypsy Hill Killings.

DNA evidence led to Halbower's arrest in 2014. He was in prison in Oregon at the time.

The judge denied motions for a mistrial made by Halbower's lawyer.

___

12:05 a.m.

A career criminal who authorities say killed six women in the 1970s in Northern California and Nevada is facing a murder trial involving two of the killings.

Law enforcement officials believe 69-year-old Rodney Halbower raped and killed six young women during a five-month period in 1976. The killings were unsolved until 2014.

That's when DNA taken from cigarette butts saved from the scene of one of the killings in Reno led investigators to Halbower's prison cell in Oregon, where he was doing time for rape and attempted murder.

Opening statements start Friday in Redwood City, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of San Francisco.