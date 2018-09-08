England vs India 5th Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the first day of the fifth test between England and India at the Oval:

England 1st Innings

Alastair Cook b Bumrah 71

Keaton Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23

Moeen Ali c Pant b Sharma 50

Joe Root lbw b Bumrah 0

Jonny Bairstow c Pant b Sharma 0

Ben Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11

Jos Buttler not out 11

Sam Curran c Pant b Sharma 0

Adil Rashid not out 4

Extras: (25b, 3lb) 28

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 198

Overs: 90

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-133, 3-133, 4-134, 5-171, 6-177, 7-181.

To bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 21-9-41-2, Ishant Sharma 22-10-28-3, Hanuma Vihari 1-0-1-0, Mohammed Shami 22-7-43-0, Ravindra Jadeja 24-0-57-2.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.