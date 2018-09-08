SABERO, Spain (AP) — Simon Yates cut in half Jesus Herrada's Spanish Vuelta lead in a 13th stage won by Oscar Rodriguez on Friday.

Rodriguez dominated the difficult climb up La Camperona to clinch the victory in the 175-kilometer (109-mile) stage from Carreno to Sabero in northwestern Spain.

The Spaniard broke away in the final kilometer to cross the line 19 seconds in front of Rafal Majka and 30 seconds ahead of Dylan Teuns.

Herrada's lead of more than three minutes — which he earned on Thursday — was cut to 1 minute, 42 seconds, after a great mountain charge by Yates.

Nairo Quintana had an even better run up the mountain and was the first contender to reach the finish, moving into second place overall, eight seconds behind Yates.

Alejandro Valverde dropped to fourth overall, 12 seconds behind Yates.

Riders will face another demanding mountain stage on Saturday, a 171-kilometer (106-mile) ride from Cistierna to Nava.

The three-week Grand Tour race ends on Sept. 16 in Madrid.

___

