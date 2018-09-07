NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's government has rejected an International Criminal Court ruling that it has jurisdiction to investigate allegations that Myanmar security forces violated international law by driving hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from their homes.

It said Thursday's decision by the Hague-based court was "the result of faulty procedure and is of dubious legal merit."

The office of Myanmar President Win Myint also reiterated Friday that it has no obligation to respect the court's ruling because the country is not a party to the treaty that established the institution.

A special U.N. commission on Monday recommended prosecuting senior Myanmar military officers for suspected genocide.