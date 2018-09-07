FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2004, file photo Google co-founders Larry Page, left, and Sergey Brin pose for a photo at their company's headquarters in Mount
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It was 20 years ago that Larry Page and Sergey Brin set out to organize all of the internet's information. Since then, the search engine they named Google has morphed into a dominating force in smartphones, online video, email, maps and much more.
That resounding success now has regulators and lawmakers around the world questioning whether the company has become too powerful as its services vacuum up sensitive information about billions of users.
Google may now be facing the some of the same regulatory challenges that knocked Microsoft from its perch in the late 1990s.
The company started 20 years ago Friday with an initial investment of $100,000. Google and its sibling companies operating under the umbrella of Alphabet Inc. are now worth $800 billion.