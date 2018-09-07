WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Senators have begun the fourth and final day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On the schedule Friday are more than two dozen witnesses on both sides of the nomination fight. Democratic witnesses include John Dean, Richard Nixon's White House counsel who cooperated with prosecutors during the Watergate investigation, and Rochelle Garza, the legal guardian for a pregnant immigrant teenager whose quest for an abortion Kavanaugh would have delayed last year.

Kavanaugh finished two marathon days in the witness chair Thursday. He avoided any serious mistakes that might jeopardize his confirmation and appears to be on his way to becoming the court's 114th justice.

Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh in time for the first day of the new Supreme Court term, Oct. 1.

1:35 a.m.

Senate Democrats worked into the night in a last attempt to paint Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a foe of abortion rights and a likely defender of President Donald Trump. But after two marathon days in the witness chair in a Senate hearing room, Kavanaugh appeared to be on a path to confirmation as a Supreme Court justice.

The 53-year-old appellate judge stuck to a well-rehearsed script, avoiding any serious mistakes that might jeopardize his chances at confirmation.

Senators will return for a final hearing day on Friday along with more than two dozen witnesses on both sides of the nomination.

Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh in time for the first day of the new Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.