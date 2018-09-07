WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup, Italy plays its first official match in 10 months when the Azzurri host Poland in the UEFA Nations League. Also, World Cup quarterfinalist Russia visits Turkey in League B. In League C, it's Albania vs. Israel; Lithuania vs. Serbia; and Romania vs. Montenegro. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams was a bit shaky at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal. For all of six minutes. That's how long it took her to drop the opening two games Thursday night. Williams spent the next hour playing flawlessly, particularly up at the net, grabbing 12 of 13 games to beat No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-0 and reach her ninth final at Flushing Meadows and 31st at all Grand Slam tournaments. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

SABERO, Spain — The difficulty starts to pick up in the Spanish Vuelta as riders face a 174.8-kilometer (108.6-mile) mountain stage. Jesus Herrada has a lead of more than three minutes over Simon Yates and Alejandro Valverde. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

BKO--HALL OF FAME-NASH

BOSTON — There were few times in Steve Nash's basketball career when he wasn't an underdog. Before there were players like Stephen Curry and James Harden captivating NBA audiences with a free-wheeling, open-court style, Nash, a 6-foot-3 Canadian, was laying the groundwork for what would become the league's "point guard era." By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — Alastair Cook remained unbeaten at lunch on the first day of his final test match as England reached 68-1 in the fifth test against India at the Oval on Friday. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

BRISBANE, Australia — Michael Cheika has taken one of the biggest selection gambles of his coaching career ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa in the hope of lifting Australia out of an extended slump and avoiding a drop to its lowest-ever world ranking. SENT: 670 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--GERMANY-OZIL

MUNICH — The start of Germany's post-Mesut Ozil era showed Germany is missing a player like Mesut Ozil. Without the Arsenal midfielder on the field, Germany tried hard but ultimately failed to break through France's defense, playing out a 0-0 draw Thursday in the UEFA Nations League. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--DENMARK-PAY DISPUTE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark will have its top players available again for the UEFA Nations League game against Wales on Sunday after a temporary agreement was reached between the country's soccer association and its players' union following a contract dispute. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING

Mohamed Salah's series of spats with his national soccer association will loom over the Egypt team as it attempts to recover from a poor — some called it disastrous — World Cup when African Cup qualifying recommences this weekend. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 765 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH'S GAMBLE

CAIRO — Thanks to his star power and a government eager to keep its most valuable international asset happy, Mohamed Salah has won his latest tussle with the Egyptian soccer federation after his demands for better security has been met. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Lindor powers Indians to 9-4 win over Blue Jays. SENT: 530 words, photos.

