BAMENDA, Cameroon (AP) — Hundreds of women have gathered for an angry protest in Cameroon against abuses committed in months of fighting between the government and Anglophone separatists.

With some weeping, screaming and praying, the women described the rapes of their daughters and the killings of family members as civilians are caught in the crossfire.

The women who gathered in a stadium in Bamenda city called for urgent dialogue on peace. They say they want to leave their homes and go without fear to the market and fields as before.

They say they are tired and want to take the lead in denouncing what they call a dirty war.

The unrest in the southwest and northwest is a major issue as Cameroon faces elections in October, with President Paul Biya running again.