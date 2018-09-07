ROME (AP) — Architect Renzo Piano has signed on to design a new bridge for his beloved hometown of Genoa to replace the one that collapsed Aug. 14, killing 43 people.

Piano joined city and regional officials on Friday to present the plans for the bridge, which he said would likely be made of steel, built to last 1,000 years and be "simple, solid ... but not banal."

Liguria regional president Giovanni Toti said he hoped to have the bridge open by November 2019, saying crews must work quickly but securely to give Genoa back a bridge that memorializes the pain of the disaster, unifies the now-divided city and "looks to a great future."

Prosecutors this week announced 20 people were under investigation for the collapse of the reinforced concrete Morandi bridge.