Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;74;A morning t-storm;81;75;SW;10;87%;78%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;90;Sunny and very warm;104;88;NW;7;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;W;12;48%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;80;71;Mostly cloudy;81;75;ESE;10;66%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;62;54;Partly sunny;63;57;SW;13;75%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;SE;5;60%;13%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;101;69;Sunny and hot;100;67;ESE;8;12%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;61;43;Rain and drizzle;60;47;WNW;9;67%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;SSE;5;44%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunshine and nice;87;72;WSW;7;52%;36%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;50;Mostly sunny;61;49;SSW;12;63%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;107;76;Sunshine;105;77;NNW;7;22%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;An afternoon shower;91;73;SSW;7;64%;58%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;66;Rain and drizzle;84;65;NW;9;60%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSW;5;73%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;Partly sunny;79;68;S;7;73%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;81;59;S;6;38%;7%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;83;62;Partly sunny;83;59;NW;7;58%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;73;51;Mostly sunny;70;52;SSW;7;46%;24%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Decreasing clouds;65;45;ESE;8;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;ESE;10;34%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;N;12;64%;7%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;63;47;Periods of sun;65;51;SSW;7;68%;43%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;5;59%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Partly sunny;81;56;NNW;7;60%;22%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;68;57;Partly sunny;64;54;ESE;14;60%;33%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;88;65;Turning cloudy;87;66;NNW;5;30%;31%;10

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;80;66;High clouds;76;67;NNE;6;66%;56%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny;94;75;NNE;8;37%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;59;48;Sun and some clouds;60;44;SE;10;61%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;81;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;S;4;61%;58%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;81;Some sun;96;81;SSE;8;60%;33%;12

Chicago, United States;A passing shower;71;63;Cloudy;70;61;ENE;14;59%;79%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;SW;8;72%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;52;Spotty showers;63;55;SW;11;61%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;85;77;Spotty showers;85;79;S;11;82%;80%;5

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Showers and t-storms;82;69;N;7;79%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;85;69;A shower in spots;87;71;SE;8;76%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Afternoon t-storms;95;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;8;77%;55%;4

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSW;5;42%;10%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm around;92;79;S;8;71%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;99;69;High clouds;92;70;SSE;6;53%;4%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;60;51;Spotty showers;62;52;S;9;88%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and very warm;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;NNE;6;17%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and pleasant;80;69;Partly sunny;74;68;SW;6;82%;36%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A little a.m. rain;82;74;NE;9;73%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Brilliant sunshine;85;59;NE;7;31%;4%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;S;5;75%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;68;59;Some sun, a t-storm;69;58;E;8;81%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;90;75;A t-storm or two;90;76;SSW;7;81%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;7;74%;58%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;A shower;88;76;NE;4;68%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;87;71;Partly sunny;86;71;WSW;7;58%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;98;77;Abundant sunshine;96;78;NE;7;57%;12%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;81;68;A shower in the p.m.;81;67;ENE;6;70%;61%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;92;76;Clouds and sun;93;76;NNW;6;59%;44%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;88;Sunny and very warm;98;86;NNW;10;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;51;A shower in the a.m.;69;35;SSW;8;36%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;95;59;Sunny and very warm;93;59;NNW;4;20%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Episodes of sunshine;88;78;Mostly cloudy;88;78;W;7;64%;35%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;68;A shower or t-storm;82;69;SSW;5;79%;76%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;97;78;Nice with sunshine;100;81;S;8;41%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;75;59;Showers and t-storms;68;57;NNE;7;62%;70%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;80;Partly sunny;91;79;ENE;10;56%;31%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;72;A t-storm around;90;72;WNW;6;56%;77%;11

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;S;7;74%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;88;74;Clouds, a t-storm;89;74;SE;5;77%;78%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;59;30;Mostly sunny, mild;58;30;NNW;8;40%;17%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;79;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;8;80%;69%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;59;Partly sunny;67;59;S;9;77%;7%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Nice with some sun;76;63;NW;6;73%;11%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;50;Partly sunny;64;56;SW;10;76%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;85;69;Sunny and hot;92;71;SSE;6;47%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;78;68;Some sun;79;68;SW;7;76%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;85;64;Partly sunny;82;60;NNE;4;54%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;83;Partly sunny;89;81;NW;9;62%;61%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;4;78%;74%;4

Manila, Philippines;Heavy thunderstorms;84;78;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SW;9;78%;85%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;60;40;Clouds and sun;62;48;NW;6;55%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;74;57;A t-storm in spots;74;56;WSW;4;59%;73%;11

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;SW;7;75%;67%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;77;52;Clouds and sun, warm;77;55;E;6;51%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Mostly sunny;84;76;SSW;9;74%;33%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;Partly sunny;59;52;ESE;10;70%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;73;48;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;4;45%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;76;51;Clouds and sun, warm;77;51;SW;5;45%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Clearing;86;79;A stray shower;87;78;WSW;7;75%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning sunny, nice;77;55;Becoming cloudy;77;53;NE;8;54%;30%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;78;65;Clouds and sun;74;62;NE;8;51%;35%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;90;71;A t-storm around;89;69;WNW;7;52%;42%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;71;46;Clouds and sun;65;45;W;6;69%;31%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;85;76;Spotty showers;83;73;S;8;82%;92%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;65;56;Spotty showers;61;52;SE;7;68%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Abundant sunshine;64;38;NNE;9;50%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;Sunshine, pleasant;84;77;E;6;69%;27%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;N;6;77%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine and nice;92;74;Showers around;92;75;NE;6;68%;63%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;69;46;Periods of sun, nice;73;50;ENE;4;53%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;66;54;A shower in spots;67;52;NNW;10;69%;43%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;76;A thunderstorm;91;77;SW;5;79%;65%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;83;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;17;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;5;50%;70%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;72;53;Partly sunny;72;53;SE;5;61%;28%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;80;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;NNW;5;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;SSE;10;36%;35%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;ENE;8;64%;7%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;SSE;11;62%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Brief a.m. showers;52;44;E;8;85%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;77;58;Showers and t-storms;77;59;W;6;60%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;E;7;63%;2%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;76;Sunny and very warm;108;76;ENE;6;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;82;62;Partly sunny;84;65;W;6;64%;26%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;E;4;75%;85%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;69;56;Partly cloudy;71;55;W;10;63%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;63;SE;4;80%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;87;77;A shower in the p.m.;87;77;SE;9;69%;58%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;A t-storm in spots;74;64;WNW;4;100%;73%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;83;57;Turning cloudy;84;57;SE;6;27%;19%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;WSW;4;46%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;87;74;Partly sunny;86;74;N;5;75%;41%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;84;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;NNW;5;62%;4%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;74;58;Cloudy with a shower;69;56;SSW;7;70%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;79;59;Sunny and beautiful;80;58;NNW;6;54%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;72;Partial sunshine;81;72;NNE;9;58%;4%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SSW;8;78%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;Partly sunny;77;55;W;7;57%;42%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;77;A shower in places;88;77;ENE;5;67%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;71;57;A touch of rain;71;50;SSW;8;73%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;71;56;Cooler;62;49;SSW;13;67%;78%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;76;E;7;76%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;81;59;Some sun, a t-storm;74;56;SSW;7;71%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Sunny and nice;86;61;N;6;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;84;61;Clouding up, warm;86;64;NNW;8;49%;44%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;Plenty of sun;96;72;NW;6;9%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;87;76;Sunshine and nice;86;75;SSW;9;43%;44%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;88;66;Partial sunshine;85;64;E;5;58%;31%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;86;79;Breezy with some sun;89;78;SSW;19;63%;42%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;70;55;High clouds, cooler;65;53;ENE;14;61%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with sunshine;98;80;Mostly sunny, humid;92;79;E;11;60%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;89;72;Partly sunny;88;73;E;6;56%;14%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;61;33;Sunshine;64;36;NE;7;47%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;67;55;Spotty showers;65;55;E;5;73%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;78;61;Showers and t-storms;77;54;NNW;8;57%;62%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;75;A t-storm around;88;74;E;5;74%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;75;54;Partly sunny;74;55;SE;5;58%;15%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;A shower or t-storm;73;57;NNW;5;68%;73%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;51;46;A shower in places;52;45;S;17;71%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;SW;5;73%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;58;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;NE;4;34%;30%;7

