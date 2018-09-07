Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A morning t-storm;27;24;SW;16;87%;78%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;32;Sunny and very warm;40;31;NW;12;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;W;20;48%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Mostly cloudy;27;24;ESE;16;66%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;12;Partly sunny;17;14;SW;21;75%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and pleasant;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;SE;8;60%;13%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;20;Sunny and hot;38;20;ESE;12;12%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;16;6;Rain and drizzle;15;8;WNW;15;67%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;SSE;8;44%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;22;Sunshine and nice;31;22;WSW;11;52%;36%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;SSW;19;63%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;Sunshine;40;25;NNW;11;22%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;SSW;11;64%;58%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Rain and drizzle;29;19;NW;15;60%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;9;73%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;S;12;73%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;27;15;S;9;38%;7%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;28;17;Partly sunny;28;15;NW;11;58%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SSW;11;46%;24%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Decreasing clouds;19;7;ESE;13;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;ESE;17;34%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;N;19;64%;7%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;17;9;Periods of sun;19;11;SSW;12;68%;43%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;9;59%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NNW;11;60%;22%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;18;12;ESE;22;60%;33%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;Turning cloudy;31;19;NNW;7;30%;31%;10

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;26;19;High clouds;25;20;NNE;10;66%;56%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;NNE;13;37%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Sun and some clouds;15;7;SE;16;61%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;S;6;61%;58%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;Some sun;35;27;SSE;12;60%;33%;12

Chicago, United States;A passing shower;22;17;Cloudy;21;16;ENE;22;59%;79%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SW;14;72%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;11;Spotty showers;17;13;SW;17;61%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Spotty showers;30;26;S;17;82%;80%;5

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;28;21;N;11;79%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;A shower in spots;31;21;SE;13;76%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Afternoon t-storms;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;13;77%;55%;4

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;Mostly sunny;29;15;SSW;9;42%;10%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;S;12;71%;56%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;37;21;High clouds;33;21;SSE;10;53%;4%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;10;Spotty showers;17;11;S;14;88%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and very warm;34;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;NNE;9;17%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and pleasant;27;20;Partly sunny;23;20;SW;9;82%;36%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A little a.m. rain;28;23;NE;15;73%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Brilliant sunshine;29;15;NE;11;31%;4%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;S;7;75%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;20;15;Some sun, a t-storm;20;14;E;13;81%;80%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SSW;12;81%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;11;74%;58%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower;31;24;NE;6;68%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;WSW;12;58%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;37;25;Abundant sunshine;35;26;NE;11;57%;12%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;27;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;ENE;10;70%;61%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;34;25;Clouds and sun;34;24;NNW;10;59%;44%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;31;Sunny and very warm;37;30;NNW;15;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;10;A shower in the a.m.;21;1;SSW;12;36%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;15;Sunny and very warm;34;15;NNW;7;20%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Episodes of sunshine;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;W;12;64%;35%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSW;8;79%;76%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;36;25;Nice with sunshine;38;27;S;13;41%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;24;15;Showers and t-storms;20;14;NNE;11;62%;70%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;ENE;16;56%;31%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;A t-storm around;32;22;WNW;10;56%;77%;11

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;11;74%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Clouds, a t-storm;31;23;SE;8;77%;78%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;15;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-1;NNW;13;40%;17%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;26;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;13;80%;69%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;15;77%;7%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Nice with some sun;25;17;NW;10;73%;11%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;14;SW;17;76%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;30;21;Sunny and hot;33;22;SSE;9;47%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;26;20;Some sun;26;20;SW;11;76%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;6;54%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Partly sunny;32;27;NW;15;62%;61%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;7;78%;74%;4

Manila, Philippines;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;14;78%;85%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;16;5;Clouds and sun;17;9;NW;10;55%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;23;14;A t-storm in spots;23;13;WSW;7;59%;73%;11

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SW;11;75%;67%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;25;11;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;E;10;51%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SSW;15;74%;33%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Partly sunny;15;11;ESE;16;70%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;ENE;6;45%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;24;10;Clouds and sun, warm;25;10;SW;7;45%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Clearing;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;WSW;12;75%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning sunny, nice;25;13;Becoming cloudy;25;12;NE;12;54%;30%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;26;18;Clouds and sun;23;16;NE;13;51%;35%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;32;21;A t-storm around;31;21;WNW;11;52%;42%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;Clouds and sun;18;7;W;9;69%;31%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Spotty showers;28;23;S;13;82%;92%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;18;13;Spotty showers;16;11;SE;11;68%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Abundant sunshine;18;3;NNE;14;50%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Sunshine, pleasant;29;25;E;10;69%;27%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;N;10;77%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine and nice;33;24;Showers around;33;24;NE;9;68%;63%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;8;Periods of sun, nice;23;10;ENE;6;53%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;19;12;A shower in spots;19;11;NNW;16;69%;43%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;SW;8;79%;65%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SE;27;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;50%;70%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Partly sunny;22;11;SE;7;61%;28%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NNW;9;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;22;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;SSE;16;36%;35%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;ENE;13;64%;7%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SSE;18;62%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Brief a.m. showers;11;7;E;12;85%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;25;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;W;10;60%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;E;11;63%;2%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Sunny and very warm;42;25;ENE;10;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;28;17;Partly sunny;29;18;W;10;64%;26%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;E;7;75%;85%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;20;13;Partly cloudy;22;13;W;15;63%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SE;7;80%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;SE;14;69%;58%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;WNW;7;100%;73%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;14;Turning cloudy;29;14;SE;10;27%;19%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;WSW;6;46%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;N;8;75%;41%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;NNW;7;62%;4%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Cloudy with a shower;21;14;SSW;11;70%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;15;NNW;9;54%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;22;Partial sunshine;27;22;NNE;15;58%;4%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;SSW;13;78%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny;25;13;W;11;57%;42%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;25;A shower in places;31;25;ENE;8;67%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;21;14;A touch of rain;22;10;SSW;13;73%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;22;13;Cooler;17;9;SSW;21;67%;78%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;12;76%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;27;15;Some sun, a t-storm;23;13;SSW;11;71%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and nice;30;16;N;10;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;29;16;Clouding up, warm;30;18;NNW;12;49%;44%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sun;35;22;NW;10;9%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;24;SSW;14;43%;44%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Partial sunshine;30;18;E;9;58%;31%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;30;26;Breezy with some sun;32;26;SSW;31;63%;42%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;21;13;High clouds, cooler;18;12;ENE;22;61%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with sunshine;37;27;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;E;17;60%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;32;22;Partly sunny;31;23;E;10;56%;14%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;16;1;Sunshine;18;2;NE;11;47%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;19;13;Spotty showers;19;13;E;8;73%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;12;NNW;13;57%;62%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;31;23;E;8;74%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;24;12;Partly sunny;24;13;SE;8;58%;15%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;A shower or t-storm;23;14;NNW;8;68%;73%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;8;A shower in places;11;7;S;27;71%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SW;8;73%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NE;6;34%;30%;7

_____

