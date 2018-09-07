Almost 85 percent of households in Taiwan had their own homes in 2017, according to the results of a survey released Friday by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

The survey found that 84.83 percent of Taiwanese households owned their own homes, a ratio that was down slightly by 0.53 percentage points from a year earlier.

The DGBAS said Taiwanese tend to buy property as a way of keeping their wealth.

The DGBAS added that this is unlikely to change any time soon.

Other than 2017's 84.83 percent ratio, the survey found that 4.44 percent of households lived in homes owned by spouses, parents or children who were not in the same households, the survey showed.

About 8.04 percent of households said they lived in rented homes, while 2.68 percent said they lived in a home borrowed from a different source or homes assigned by their companies or the government, the survey indicated. (By Pan Tsu-yu and Frances Huang)