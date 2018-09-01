TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hui-Wen Municipal High School in Taichung (臺中市立惠文高中) on Sept. 7 signed an agreement with the Goethe Institute in Taipei today, coordinated by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to become the world’s newest PASCH partner school.

The “PASCH” iniative, which stands for “Schools: Partners for the Future” in German is organized and endorsed by the government of Germany to promote high quality German language education.



Hui-Wen High School is the sixth high school in Taiwan to join the PASCH network with established German language programs, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office. It is also the first to be approved for membership in ten years reports LTN, even though many schools apply every year.

According to the PASCH introduction on the Deutscheland website, The PASCH network includes over 2,000 member schools in 120 countries.

Membership in PASCH network partner schools can provide young students with more than just great language programs, it also provides an alumni network that serves as a useful communication and informational tool, which may provide increased opportunities for cultural exchange among students and opportunities to study or work in Germany.

“The PASCH initiative aims to encourage young people around the globe to learn German and thereby also stimulate interest in Germany,” according to the site.



The other five Taiwanese school in the PASCH network are; National Fengshan Senior High School (國立鳳山高級中學) and National FengHsin Senior High School (國立鳳新高級中學) in Kaohsiung, and in Taipei, the Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School (臺北市立中山女子高級中學), Municipal Jianguo High School (臺北市立建國高級中學), Jingmei Girls High School(臺北市立景美女子高級中學).





Image from Deutscheland.de