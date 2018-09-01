TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – If Canada is serious about championing democratic values, it should defend Taiwan’s threatened democracy against bullying by China, author Terry Glavin wrote in the Ottawa Citizen Wednesday.

Canada should re-evaluate its approach to Beijing due to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s aggressive stance against Taiwan, Glavin writes in the opinion piece titled “Lessons on human rights for Canada from Taiwan.”

The author slams the Canadian government as being “uniquely supine among the G7 countries,” an attitude which needs revision, and not just because of the Chinese threat against Taiwan.

Canada’s foreign minister cannot be taken seriously as she calls on “liberal democracies to unite against the dire threats of rising authoritarian unilateralism while at the same time doing nothing about Beijing’s accelerated military and economic encirclement of Taiwan,” Glavin writes.

Canada could make several minor changes in favor of Taiwan which would add up, according to recommendations made by Eric Lerhe, a former director of NATO policy at National Defense Headquarters in Ottawa.

In a paper released this week, Lerhe says Canada should “fight” for Taiwan’s membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), help it with joining more international organizations as well as expanding intelligence-sharing agreements. Canada could also assign a full-time security liaison officer or military attaché to its office in Taipei, Lerhe wrote.

Circumstances have changed from the early 1970s when Ottawa first established ties with China, Glavin notes. China is now moving “deeper into police-state dystopia” while Taiwan “has made extraordinary democratic leaps and bounds forward.”