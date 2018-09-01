TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2018 London Design Biennale has been selected as one of the 10 best installations at the exhibition by design magazine DeZeen.



This year in London at the Somerset House, the second London Design Biennale which runs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 23, is being held with a theme of “Emotional States.” The Taiwan Pavilion at the Biennale adopted the theme of “Invisible Calls” in response.

Taiwan, which also participated in the 2016 Biennale, has prepared an exhibition of some cutting edge work, from some of the exciting young designers of the country at this year’s event.

In recognition of the great talent representing Taiwan, the renowned design magazine DeZeen named Taiwan’s Pavilion one of the top ten exhibits worth visiting at the Design Biennale.

According to the curator of the Taiwan Pavilion and their website, the theme of “Invisible Calls” refers to some of the modern struggles and social changes happening in Asia, and how many Asian societies compel people to repress their emotions.

The “Invisible Call” refers to an unspoken awakening, which curator Su ChengLu say is occurring in Taiwan and across Asia.

There are two artists on display at this year’s London Design Biennale, Cheng-Chang Wu (吳政璋) and Che-Yu Hsu (許哲瑜).

Wu’s work reportedly involves photographs of himself over a ten year period of his life flashed on a screen. The over exposure and arrangement of certain photos, blocks out his face, which is said to represent a protest against Taiwan’s school system, according to UDN.



As for the work Hsu, DeZeen says this:

“The work lays animation over real life footage to tell the story of two events that happened in the artist's hometown through his brother's reaction to them; one an incident where teenagers murdered each other, the other a severed female head being found in the river.



"Drawing on the practice of animating recent news events and posting them online that is widespread in the Taiwanese media, the artist combines the memory of the forensic illustrator tasked with drawing the severed head with that of his brother."

According to the events homepage, 40 different countries, cities, and territories spanning six continents are represented at this year's London Design Biennale.