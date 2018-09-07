PRESEVO, Serbia (AP) — The idea of a "land swap" between Serbia and Kosovo to settle their long-running dispute once and for all has stirred passions ahead of a new round of talks between former war foes.

The notion would likely see a part of southern Serbia centered on the ethnic Albanian-dominated city of Presevo transferred to Kosovo, while the Serb-dominated northern part of Kosovo, around Mitrovica, would become part of Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Hashim Thaci are meeting Friday in Brussels as part of efforts to normalize relations in the region still riven by tensions from the 1998-99 war.

Both have been told that they must sort out their differences if they want to advance toward EU membership, but there is opposition both domestically and internationally to the land-swap plan.