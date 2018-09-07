Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, left, is interviewed by the media inside his office where he remains holed up Friday, Sept. 7, 201
Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV talks to supporters who paid him a visit where he remains holed up Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 in the Phi
Roman Catholic priest Fr. Robert Reyes, right, blesses with holy water Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV where he remains holed up Frida
Roman Catholic priest Fr. Robert Reyes, right, blesses the image of the Our Lady of Penafrancia before handing over to Philippine opposition Sen. Anto
President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, right, and Jordanian King Abdullah II of Jordan, left, review an honor guard at the Husseiniya palace in
President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte reviews an honor guard at the Husseiniya palace in Amman, Jordan, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the Senate without a court warrant.
The decision could ease a three-day standoff between Duterte and one of his fiercest critics.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Friday in Jordan, where Duterte is winding up a visit, that the president made the decision "to abide with the rule of law" after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were traveling with him.
In a signed proclamation made public Tuesday, Duterte voided the 2011 amnesty of Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest. Trillanes refused to leave the Senate, saying Duterte's order was illegal.