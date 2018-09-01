Taipei vies for 2019 World Capital of Sport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – By the end of next month, Taipei City could be declared the “World Capital of Sport” for 2019, officials said Friday.

After successfully hosting the World Universiade last year, visiting European officials advised the Taiwanese capital to promote its candidacy for the title to be decided by ACES Europe, the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation, the Liberty Times reported.

It was the first time the group had expanded its awards outside of Europe on a global scale, and Taipei would have to deal with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates as its only rival for the title of World Capital of Sport.

Taipei City applied to participate last February, and on September 5, a delegation from ACES arrived in Taiwan and gave a favorable review of the city’s chances, the Liberty Times reported.

The group reviews aspects such as sports infrastructure, the organization of domestic and international competitions, citizens’ health and sports participation, the existence of athletic organizations, and general urban characteristics.

The project has also received support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which sees Taipei’s candidacy as a chance to raise Taiwan’s overall international visibility.

Before the ACES Europe delegation leaves on September 9, it will have visited several sports installations in Taipei City, attended riverside events and hiked in the hills around the capital, according to the Liberty Times.