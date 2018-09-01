  1. Home
Taichung should be world leader for smart machinery: Taiwan President

The central Taiwanese city had a unique position to play a leadership role: Tsai

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/07 15:11
President Tsai Ing-wen (fifth from left) sees Taichung as a global center of intelligent manufacturing.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung should be the global capital of intelligent machinery and play a leadership role worldwide, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at the opening of the Global Smart Machinery Development Center and the Intelligent Manufacturing Pilot Production Site in the Central Taiwanese city.

The local government, business, academics and researchers are due to cooperate in order to help manufacturing and enterprises in general in the region overcome hurdles on the way to becoming more “intelligent,” the Central News Agency reported.

The opening of the center was a milestone for the country, the city of Taichung, and the intelligent machinery sector, as it would help strengthen Taiwan’s already considerable role in advanced manufacturing, the president said.

The three key policies were linkage with the region, with the world, and with the future, according to Tsai. As Taichung already had a reputation as a center of the precision machinery sector, it would be easier there to train interdisciplinary staff, she said.

The city had already been successful at attracting investment from overseas totaling more than NT$900 billion (US$29 billion) over the past three years, with international names such as Siemens, Mitsubishi, Rockwell, Microsoft and Dassault all choosing the area to bring technology, according to Tsai.
Taichung
Tsai Ing-wen
intelligent manufacturing
smart machinery

