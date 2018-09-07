The president of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, has expressed doubts about reports that right-wing extremists were chasing down non-Germans during demonstrations in Chemnitz, Bild newspaper reported Friday.

"I share the skepticism towards media reports of right-wing extremists chasing down [foreigners] in Chemnitz," Maassen told Bild newspaper.

Far-right protests in Chemnitz broke out on August 26, after a 35-year-old German man was stabbed to death. The demonstrations were quickly met by counter-protests.

In reference to a video that has been widely shared online showing far-right protesters chasing after people who looked non-German, Maassen said: "There is no evidence to suggest that the video of this alleged incident circulating online is authentic."

Maassen told Bild that his Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had "no reliable information that such pursuits had taken place."

"There is good reason to believe that this is deliberate misinformation, possibly to distract the public from the murder in Chemnitz," Maassen added.

Maassen has recently come under fire for unexplained meetings with members of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. A book by a former AfD member has even alleged that during one such meeting, with former AfD chairwoman Frauke Petry, Maassen gave tips for avoiding monitoring by the BfV.

Maassen echoes Saxony premier

The state premier of the regional government in Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, has also claimed that right-wing protests in the city did not lead to the mob pursuit of migrants.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among those to have described the footage as showing targeted harassment.

"We have video footage showing that there was targeted harassment, that there was rioting, that there was hate on the streets, and that has no place under our rule of law," said Merkel.

Two men, one Syrian and one Iraqi national, are in pre-trial detention over the stabbing and a third suspect has been wanted since Tuesday.

