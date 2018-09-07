FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Burt Reynolds appears at the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con in Chicago. Reynolds, who starred in films includ
The late Burt Reynolds is being honored with tributes from fellow actors and Hollywood monuments.
The actor, who died Thursday at 82, is being remembered for his candor and his impact on his fellow actors. "Smokey and the Bandit" co-star Sally Field says Reynolds "will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live."
Flowers were placed at Reynolds star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the TCL Chinese Theatre — where several of the actor's films premiered — dimmed its lights Thursday night.
Reynolds enjoyed a prolific career with a mix of critically acclaimed roles in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and commercial hits such as "The Cannonball Run."
Many of his co-stars, including Mark Wahlberg and Dolly Parton, posted fond memories of him on social media .