BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a sign of strengthening ties between the two Asian giants.

China's foreign ministry said Friday the summit will take place during Xi's working visit to Russia's far-eastern port city of Vladivostok on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit is a sign of healthy ties between China and Russia that have been cemented by joint military exercises and coordination on foreign policy issues from Syria to North Korea.

The visit also comes as China is reaching out to trade partners amid a tariff war with the United States. Russia has in recent years surpassed Saudi Arabia as China's largest source of crude oil and Beijing also imports Russian military equipment.