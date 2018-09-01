Trump may target trade with Japan next: WSJ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a recent report from a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter, Trump may be considering expanding his trade war to include Japan.



WSJ writer James Freeman claims that in a recent phone call with Donald Trump that the president indicated that the current trade relationship with Japan is still under Trump’s scrutiny, and that he may attempt to renegotiate certain trade arrangements with Tokyo.



The WSJ piece, which is only reporting what Freeman claims to have heard, quoted President Trump as saying that the U.S. has “good relations with the Japanese leadership but then (he) added: 'Of course that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay.'"

Trump is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on or around Sept. 25 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly being held in New York City.



According to Freeman, Trump is still concerned about Japanese automobiles, and agricultural trade between Japan and the U.S.



"It seems that he is still bothered by the terms of U.S. trade with Japan," says Freeman.

It is expected that the Trump administration is preparing to ramp up the tariff war with China in the coming days, with an anticipated increase of 25 percent tariffs on up to US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.