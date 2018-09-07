In this Sept. 2, 2018 photo, flames engulf the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro. According to its website, the museum has tho
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro grimaces right after being stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally in Juiz d
In this Sept. 3, 2018 video grab, the National Museum, seen from above, stands gutted after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A huge fire e
In this Sept. 3, 2018 photo, a meteorite on exhibit at the National Museum is seen through a door after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. T
In this Sept. 5, 2018 photo, students from the economy faculty arrive in a main plaza at Mexico's National Autonomous University as thousands protest
This Aug. 16, 2018 photo, shows a diorama depicting a Peruvian soldier standing guard by a furnace where political prisoners are incinerated, on exhib
In this Sept. 3, 2018 photo, a man looks at the price of the U.S. dollar and Brazilian real at a money exchange house in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Arge
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, police detain a man who was blocking traffic during a protest against a decree by Colombia's President Ivan Duque that wo
In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales center, places a sash on general Manuel Pineda Saravia, right, during the 145th annive
In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, firecrackers go off as a supporter in favor of a decision by Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales to shut down a U.N.-spon
In this Sept. 2, 2018 photo, people gather at the Plaza de la Constitucion in Guatemala City at the end of an anti-abortion march. The march was in su
In this Sept. 5, 2018 photo, a Venezuelan migrant cries as she talks to her father on the phone, who is staying in Ecuador, as she boards a bus that w
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, a retired man stands next to a poster of Venezuelan hero Rafael Urdaneta, during an anti-government protest, in Caracas,
In this Sept. 5, 2018 photo, the President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice-President Rosario Murillo lead a rally in Managua, Nicarag
In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, a couple kiss in a public park in Guadalajara, Mexico. It's now easier to get frisky in public in Guadalajara. Mexico's s
In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, Cruz Azul's Ivan Marcone, left, fights for the ball with Cristian Menendez of Veracruz during a national league soccer ma
In this Sept. 3, 2018 photo, students arrive hand in hand to the Brazilian National School before the start of a ceremony marking the first day back t
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Brazil lost one of its national treasures when the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro went up in flames, destroying thousands upon thousands of artifacts, relics and years of investigations and research kept at the building.
A leading candidate in Brazil's Oct. 7 presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, was seriously wounded by a knife-wielding man during a campaign event, putting a spotlight on the deep political divisions in Latin America's biggest country.
Students rallied at the main campus of Mexico's National Autonomous University to demand an end to violence by groups of thugs known as "porros," who are often registered but don't attend classes.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several government ministries in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the value of the peso to record lows.
In Colombia, President Ivan Duque issued a decree that would allow police to confiscate any amount of drugs from people in the streets of the capital.
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that he was shutting down a crusading U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission that pressed high-profile corruption probes, including one pending against the president himself over purported illicit campaign financing.
Some Venezuelan migrants living in Ecuador took a government flight back to their homeland.
In Nicaragua, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega expelled U.N. human rights observers after they issued a report accusing his government of political violence.
In sports action, Cruz Azul trounced Veracruz in a Mexican league match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
