TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tsuang Ben-jei (莊秉潔), Professor of Environmental Engineering at National Chung Hsing University has crunched the numbers and published Taiwan's air pollution results for the first half of 2018, showing Taipei City as having sixth-best air quality in all of Taiwan, in a Facebook post on Sept. 6.

According to PM2.5 air particle readings from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Taitung County had the least polluted air, and Chiayi City had the most polluted.

PM2.5 air particle readings are a popular method for environmental agencies to detect air pollution, and monitor air particles less than 2.5 micrometers, or around 3 percent of the diameter of human hair.

Taipei City was an improver, moving up two places in the rankings to come in sixth.

Tsuang said in his Facebook post that Taichung City's air quality has improved and made it into the top ten for the first time in six years, while Hsinchu County and Miaoli County's air quality improvement has lagged.

Tsuang said he hoped that Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties review their air pollution prevention strategy.

Taiwan city and county PM2.5 rankings for the first half of 2018 are outlined below: