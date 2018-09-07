  1. Home
Taitung County has Taiwan's best air, Taipei City sixth-best: academic

Tsuang Ben-jei reveals Taiwan’s best and worst places for air pollution

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/07 11:54
Air pollution in Kaohsiung. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tsuang Ben-jei (莊秉潔), Professor of Environmental Engineering at National Chung Hsing University has crunched the numbers and published Taiwan's air pollution results for the first half of 2018, showing Taipei City as having sixth-best air quality in all of Taiwan, in a Facebook post on Sept. 6.

According to PM2.5 air particle readings from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Taitung County had the least polluted air, and Chiayi City had the most polluted.

PM2.5 air particle readings are a popular method for environmental agencies to detect air pollution, and monitor air particles less than 2.5 micrometers, or around 3 percent of the diameter of human hair.

Taipei City was an improver, moving up two places in the rankings to come in sixth.

Tsuang said in his Facebook post that Taichung City's air quality has improved and made it into the top ten for the first time in six years, while Hsinchu County and Miaoli County's air quality improvement has lagged.

Tsuang said he hoped that Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties review their air pollution prevention strategy.

Taiwan city and county PM2.5 rankings for the first half of 2018 are outlined below:

  1. Taitung County
  2. Yilan County
  3. Keelung City
  4. Hualien County
  5. Penghu County
  6. Taipei City
  7. Taoyuan City
  8. New Taipei City
  9. Hsinchu City
  10. Taichung City
  11. Pingtung County
  12. Miaoli County
  13. Hsinchu County
  14. Yunlin County
  15. Kinmen County
  16. Lianjiang County
  17. Chiayi County
  18. Nantou County
  19. Tainan City
  20. Kaohsiung City
  21. Changhua County
  22. Chiayi City.
