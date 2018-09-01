Upcoming events in Taipei Sept. 7 to Sept. 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- There are a lot of interesting events happening around Taipei between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16. If you're looking for music, good food and drink, or just looking to explore Taipei to find something unique, here are a few suggestions for activities happening over the next week.

The ULTRA Taiwan music festival is fast approaching, and will be held next weekend Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at Taipei’s Dajia Ultra Park. The organizers expect as many as 30,000 attendees at this year’s celebration of electronic music. This is the first year the festival is being held for two days instead of one. Tickets are still available at the official website.

On Sept. 8, Latinos Taiwan and MAJI Square are hosting a MAJI Fiesta, a Latin and Caribbean party featuring music guaranteed to get you dancing along with a great variety of regional cuisines and live music performances. The event is completely free and in a family friendly environment. Starts at 12 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. A Caribbean & Latin music after party will be held at nearby Triangle.

Following the MAJI Fiesta on Saturday, MAJI Square along with EXTRA Taiwan will be hosting their monthly “EXTRA / OPEN AIR” outdoor music festival on Sunday, Sept. 9. EXTRA / OPEN AIR is a “free monthly underground electronic music outdoor music party.”

For those interested in the music, film, or gaming industries or in modern design, this weekend, Sept. 8-9, the 2018 TAIPEI MUSIC DESIGN FESTIVAL will be taking place at the CHANG YUNG-FA FOUNDATION Evergreen International Convention Center (張榮發基金會國際會議中心) in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District. Lectures and presentations will be in Mandarin, but the Festival will also feature a large number of vendor booths and exhibits for guests to explore.





At the Taipei Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday Sept. 9 enthusiasts of the “noise” genre of music should not miss what might be the greatest collaboration of noise artists for a single cooperative performance in history, with the NOISE ASSEMBLY being hosted by the Asian Meeting Festival. “With no score or common language, these musicians gather to play for the first time, listen and react moment-to-moment. There is hence no music…only the “becoming of music.”

Taipei’s Red Room International Village in cooperation with 350 Taiwan is hosting an event to inspire action and awareness of climate change. “Rise for Climate –Taiwan” will be held on Sept. 8, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Red Room, and will be a day of “interactive workshops, climate-related films, and theme performances.” Check out the Facebook event page for info on what is being planned.

On Saturday, Sept. 8 pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.

Big Apple Swing Studio is hosting another Let’s Swing dance party on Saturday, Sept. 8. Beginners are welcome to join, basic instruction will be offered. Bring a partner! Cost is NT$300 to join.

On Saturday Sept. 8, the Jazz Party Series will showcase the Jazzmeia Horn Quintet. “Jazzmeia Horn has a talent for adding gospel features to her renditions of classic jazz piece. Her powerful vocals and charming improvisations will no doubt amaze any and all audiences.” Performances are free for the public.

Monday Sept. 10, and Tuesday Sept. 11, the Taipei Chamber Singers will be performing "Songs of Taiwan" at the National Concert Hall. Join them for an evening of wonderful choral arrangements imbued with the spirit of Taiwan. Tickets are still available for both days' performances at the event information page.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, get your fill of local Stand Up Comedy at Two Three Comedy’s regular Open Mic night, hosted by Stand Up Brian. The event is set to be held each Thursday at 23 Public in Taipei’s Da’an District. Free to enter. The show starts at 9:00p.m. Anyone planning to perform should show up before start time.

If you miss ULTRA Taiwan, another electronic music festival is following hot on the heels of ULTRA. The CreamFields 2018 Festival will be held in the same location of Dajia Riverside Park the following weekend, Sept. 15-16. The Creamfields festival boasts itself as the United Kingdom’s largest music festival, and this year, like ULTRA is has been expanded to two days instead of one.

At the Four Four South village (四四南村) in Xinyi District , another Simple Market event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16. Browse local crafts and agricultural products at a market intended to be environmentally conscious, in a fun relaxing atmosphere. The Simple Market events also feature free outdoor music performances. On Sept. 16, the band “Bike” (機踏車) hailing from Taichung will perform.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 a local Indian culture a travel association will be hosting an Indian market and Henna party at the Yarmbeini Café (亞姆貝妮家庭). There will be an introduction to henna, and opportunities to experience henna body art. Guests will also be able to practice drawing henna designs themselves using cookies and icing. Other Indian crafts and travel information related to India will also be available. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

Until Sept. 23, visitors to the Taipei Fine Arts Museum can enjoy the “Walking to the Moon” (走路去月亮的人) art exhibit, an immersive tour exploring the life and work of architect Wang Da-hong (王大閎), who is regarded as a pioneer of modernist architecture. The guided tour blends storytelling and historic nostalgia with artistic insight into the Taiwanese architect’s life. The exhibit opened in March of 2018, and will close after Sept. 23.





Lovers of Wine and Jazz should take note, a wine-tasting event featuring relaxing musical performances will be happening every Friday night at PureWine (璞斟酒窖) for the foreseeable future. The PureWine Jazz Night will feature a selections of wines, and a different minimal Jazz ensemble every week. Only NT$650 to enter, starts at 7:30 p.m.



If beer is more to your taste, but you are still looking for a hip drinking experience in Taipei, check out the KOR Social events, monthly gatherings that explore a different range of alcohols on each occasion in a posh, but casual setting. This month on Wednesday Sept. 12, KOR Social will offer a craft beer tasting event with five specially selected brews, including headliner Estrella Damm Inedit. Guests must RSVP in order to attend, NT$900 to join.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da'An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.