Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/07 10:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 101 031 003—9 13 1
Toronto 000 400 000—4 11 2

Bieber, Olson (7), Cimber (7), C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; Gaviglio, Fernandez (5), Shafer (6), D.Barnes (7), Paulino (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and McGuire. W_Bieber 9-3. L_Gaviglio 3-8. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (15), Lindor 2 (33).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 001 400 100—6 9 0
Cincinnati 000 000 200—2 5 1

Lauer, Stock (5), J.Castillo (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Mejia; L.Castillo, Wisler (6), D.Hernandez (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_J.Castillo 2-2. L_L.Castillo 8-12. HRs_San Diego, Mejia 2 (2), Renfroe (20). Cincinnati, Schebler (14), Williams (2).