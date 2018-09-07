Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|101
|031
|003—9
|13
|1
|Toronto
|000
|400
|000—4
|11
|2
Bieber, Olson (7), Cimber (7), C.Allen (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; Gaviglio, Fernandez (5), Shafer (6), D.Barnes (7), Paulino (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and McGuire. W_Bieber 9-3. L_Gaviglio 3-8. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (15), Lindor 2 (33).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|400
|100—6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|1
Lauer, Stock (5), J.Castillo (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Mejia; L.Castillo, Wisler (6), D.Hernandez (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_J.Castillo 2-2. L_L.Castillo 8-12. HRs_San Diego, Mejia 2 (2), Renfroe (20). Cincinnati, Schebler (14), Williams (2).