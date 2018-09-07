  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/07 10:17
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 121 468 111 157 .335
JMartinez Bos 132 507 103 170 .335
Altuve Hou 118 462 71 147 .318
Segura Sea 127 523 82 164 .314
Trout LAA 120 407 88 124 .305
Merrifield KC 135 533 69 162 .304
Brantley Cle 125 501 77 152 .303
MSmith TB 119 387 51 117 .302
Bregman Hou 137 524 95 156 .298
Andujar NYY 128 491 74 146 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 96; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.