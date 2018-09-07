ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — On the day the National Football League season kicked off, four gambling companies either began offering sports betting in New Jersey or announced plans to do it soon.

The Tropicana casino said Thursday that it had reached a deal with William Hill Race & Sports Book to offer sports betting in the near future. No timetable was given for the launch.

Hours later, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said Caesars casino began online and mobile sports betting, but the casino said later it still has not yet done so, despite getting approval from the state. A launch was expected soon, but its exact time remained uncertain.

The FanDuel sports betting app also went live Thursday, and William Hill's was set to do so Friday. Both of those companies received approval last week to begin so-called "soft play" testing of their online systems, and have been found qualified for unrestricted operation.

William Hill already has affiliations with the Ocean Resort Casino and the Monmouth Park racetrack for in-person sports betting.

FanDuel operates the in-person sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

The moves leave the newly opened Hard Rock casino as the only one of Atlantic City's nine casinos without an operational or announced sports betting program, although it is believed to be pursuing one.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they so choose.

Companies were particularly anxious to be approved by state regulators and up and running by the start of the NFL season, which is expected to generate the lion's share of legal sports wagers. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were to face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in the season kickoff. A full slate of games is set for Sunday, and two on Monday night.

___

