AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 7

thru 9, New York — tennis, U.S. Open.

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo, Lithuania vs. Serbia, Romania vs. Montenegro, Faroe Islands vs. Malta, Italy vs. Poland, Turkey vs. Russia, Albania vs. Israel. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Antigua and Barbuda vs. St. Lucia, Belize vs. Bahamas. FRIENDLY: Japan vs. Chile, South Korea vs. Costa Rica.

thru 9, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania — golf, US PGA Tour, BMW Championship.

thru 9, Crans Montana, Switzerland — golf, European Tour, European Masters.

thru 16, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana.

thru 11, London — cricket, England vs. India, 5th test.

thru 15, Changwon, South Korea — shooting, world championships.

thru 9, Cortina, Italy — archery, world field championships.

thru 9, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — cycling, mountain bike world championships.

thru 9, Prado Vila Verde, Portugal — canoe-kayak, world marathon championships.

Quebec, Canada — cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

Nelson, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. Argentina.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. South Africa.

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus vs. San Marino, Finland vs. Hungary, Switzerland vs. Iceland, Estonia vs. Greece, England vs. Spain, Luxembourg vs. Moldova. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Comoros vs. Cameroon, Seychelles vs. Nigeria, Kenya vs. Ghana, South Africa vs. Libya, Uganda vs. Tanzania, Namibia vs. Zambia, Equatorial Guinea vs. Sudan, Mozambique vs. Guinea Bissau, Gabon vs. Algeria, Mauritania vs. Burkina Faso, Egypt vs. Niger, Morocco vs, Malawi. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: St. Vincent and Grenadines vs. Nicaragua, Cuba vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, Montserrat vs. El Salvador.

New York — boxing, Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter for vacant WBC welterweight title.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 9

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Ukraine vs. Slovakia, Macedonia vs. Armenia, Denmark vs. Wales, Bulgaria vs. Norway, Georgia vs. Latvia, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, France vs. Netherlands, Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Madagascar vs. Senegal, Ethiopia vs. Sierra Leone, South Sudan vs. Mali, Lesotho vs, Cape Verde Islands, Swaziland vs. Tunisia, Rwanda vs. Ivory Coast, Congo vs. Zimbabwe, Angola vs. Botswana, Togo vs. Benin, Liberia vs. Congo DR, Guinea vs. Central African Republic. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: US Virgin Islands vs. Canada, Aruba vs. Bermuda, Jamaica vs. Cayman Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico.

Montreal — cycling, UCI WorldTour.

Misano, San Marino — motorcycling, San Marino MotoGP.

thru 16, Plovdiv, Bulgaria — rowing, world championships.

MONDAY, Sept. 10

Various sites — football: UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Scotland vs. Albania, Portugal vs. Italy, Kosovo vs. Faroe Islands, Malta vs. Azerbaijan, Andorra vs. Kazakhstan, Montenegro vs. Lithuania, Serbia vs. Romania, Sweden vs. Turkey. FRIENDLIES: Russia vs. Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia vs. Bolivia, Bahrain vs. China. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Curacao vs. Grenada.

thru 16, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Japan Women's Open.

thru 16, Quebec City — tennis, WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale.

thru 30, Bulgaria and Italy — volleyball, men's world championship.

thru 16, Sofia, Bulgaria — rhythmic gymnastics, world championships.

TUESDAY, Sept. 11

Various sites — football: UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: San Marino vs. Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Austria, Iceland vs. Belgium, Moldova vs. Belarus, Spain vs. Croatia, Hungary vs. Greece, Finland vs. Estonia. FRIENDLIES: Japan vs. Costa Rica, South Korea vs. Chile, Poland vs. Ireland, Colombia vs. Argentina, Brazil vs. El Salvador, United States vs. Mexico.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Sept. 13

thru 16, Spijk, Netherlands — golf, European Tour, KLM Open.

thru 16, Evian les Bains, France — golf, US LPGA Tour, Evian Championship.

FRIDAY, Sept. 14

thru 16, France, Croatia — tennis, Davis Cup: SEMIFINALS: France vs. Spain, Croatia vs. United States. PLAYOFFS: Argentina vs. Colombia, Austria vs. Australia, Serbia vs. India, Hungary vs. Czech Republic, Britain vs. Uzbekistan, Switzerland vs. Sweden, Canada vs. Netherlands, Japan vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Fresno, California — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco for Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight title.

SATURDAY, Sept. 15

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Gold Coast, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. Argentina.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka.

thru 16, Gold Coast, Australia — triathlon, world series.

Las Vegas — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez for Golovkin's WBC and WBA middleweight titles; Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 16

Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.

Berlin — athletics, Berlin Marathon.

Sonoma, California — auto racing, IndyCar, Sonoma GP.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Hong Kong vs. Pakistan.