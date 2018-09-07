LAS VEGAS (AP) — A doctor has been disciplined by Nevada state pharmacy regulators after he was accused of improperly looking up prescription records of the dead gunman in last October's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Attorney E. Brent Bryson said Thursday that Dr. Ivan Goldsmith has to pay $26,000 in fines and attorney fees but keeps his license to prescribe medicines if he completes a year of probation.

State Board of Pharmacy attorney Brett Kandt was not immediately available for comment.

Bryson says Goldsmith invoked his constitutional right not to testify against himself at a Wednesday disciplinary hearing in Reno.

Goldsmith was accused of improperly looking up gunman Stephen Paddock's patient profile and disclosing to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Paddock had been prescribed diazepam, an anti-anxiety drug better known as Valium.