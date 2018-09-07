Reaction to the death on Thursday of actor Burt Reynolds:

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy." — Sally Field, in a statement released to The Associated Press.

"Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor — check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family." — Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Twitter.

"Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you." — Dolly Parton, who posted the statement on social media along with a photo of Reynolds in a sheriff's uniform in their 1982 film "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

"Rest in peace to a legend and a friend." — Mark Wahlberg, via Twitter.

"Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, 'Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's.' How do you not love that?" — comedian Michael Ian Black, via Twitter.

"Burt, what an impact you made. Working beside you and seeing firsthand what a movie star was like when cameras were and were not rolling was truly instructive. Thanks for the kindness you always extended. RIP, Giant." — Actor Carl Weathers, on Twitter.