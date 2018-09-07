INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens suffered nine specific injuries, including fractures to his spinal cord and neck, in his horrific crash at Pocono Raceway last month.

Wickens' family provided a comprehensive list of the injuries the driver suffered when his car launched into the fence Aug. 19 at the Pennsylvania track. Among the nine injuries are a thoracic spinal fracture, a fractured neck, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, and a fractured right forearm.

The family released the details Thursday through Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to show the severity of the injuries to Wickens and the recovery he has ahead. He is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center soon to begin recovering from a spinal cord injury. It could be months before the severity of the injury is known.

The Canadian had surgery this week at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital to repair fractures to his legs and hands.

Team owners Ric Peterson and Sam Schmidt added the No. 6 entry will be Wickens' car "no matter the amount of time it takes for his full recovery."

