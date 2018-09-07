SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history would like to make the case for the mid-range jumper.

On the eve of his induction into the basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen says that watching the conference finals last year convinced him that teams are over-relying on the long-range shot. The Houston Rockets missed 27 straight 3s in Game 7 against Golden State last year, and the Boston Celtics went 7 for 39 from beyond the arc against Cleveland in the East finale.

Even though Allen reached the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine thanks in part to his 3-point shooting, he also had a mid-range shot. And fellow Class of 2018 member Grant Hill says Allen wasn't afraid to drive past the defender to the basket.

Also to be enshrined on Friday night are Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.