RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A leading presidential candidate in Brazil has been stabbed during a campaign event.

Numerous videos on social media show conservative Jair Bolsonaro being stabbed in the stomach Thursday.

Bolsonaro's son Flavio Bolsonaro has posted on Twitter that his father is doing fine.

Flavio says: says the wound "was superficial and he is OK."

The incident happened in Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro is second in the polls to ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been barred from running but continues to appeal.