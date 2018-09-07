New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|68.64
|69.02
|67.00
|67.77
|Down .95
|Oct
|68.34
|68.72
|66.72
|67.52
|Down .90
|Nov
|68.13
|68.47
|66.50
|67.30
|Down .87
|Dec
|67.85
|68.22
|66.30
|67.07
|Down .87
|Jan
|67.58
|67.97
|66.03
|66.81
|Down .86
|Feb
|67.21
|67.70
|65.84
|66.58
|Down .84
|Mar
|67.03
|67.40
|65.59
|66.34
|Down .83
|Apr
|66.70
|67.20
|65.67
|66.12
|Down .81
|May
|66.35
|66.93
|65.17
|65.87
|Down .80
|Jun
|66.42
|66.60
|65.03
|65.59
|Down .79
|Jul
|66.19
|66.30
|65.32
|65.32
|Down .75
|Aug
|65.91
|65.99
|64.77
|65.04
|Down .74
|Sep
|64.92
|64.92
|64.78
|64.78
|Down .72
|Oct
|64.52
|Down .71
|Nov
|64.72
|65.23
|63.65
|64.28
|Down .68
|Dec
|63.97
|Down .66
|Jan
|63.67
|Down .64
|Feb
|63.36
|Down .63
|Mar
|63.08
|Down .61
|Apr
|62.83
|Down .58
|May
|62.97
|63.34
|62.10
|62.58
|Down .55
|Jun
|62.28
|Down .54
|Jul
|62.01
|Down .53
|Aug
|61.72
|Down .53
|Sep
|61.49
|Down .52
|Oct
|61.26
|Down .52
|Nov
|61.30
|61.79
|60.57
|61.06
|Down .51
|Dec
|60.80
|Down .49
|Jan
|60.54
|Down .48
|Feb
|60.29
|Down .47
|Mar
|60.05
|Down .47
|Apr
|59.82
|Down .47
|May
|59.60
|59.60
|59.30
|59.59
|Down .47
|Jun
|59.35
|Down .48
|Jul
|59.13
|Down .48
|Aug
|58.92
|Down .48
|Sep
|58.70
|Down .48
|Oct
|58.54
|Down .46
|Nov
|58.60
|59.04
|58.03
|58.37
|Down .45
|Dec
|58.16
|Down .45
|Jan
|57.97
|Down .45
|Feb
|57.79
|Down .45
|Mar
|57.62
|Down .45
|Apr
|57.47
|Down .44
|May
|57.33
|Down .43
|Jun
|57.16
|Down .44
|Jul
|57.01
|Down .44
|Aug
|56.87
|Down .45
|Sep
|56.74
|Down .45
|Oct
|56.63
|Down .45
|Nov
|57.08
|57.08
|56.21
|56.52
|Down .45
|Dec
|56.38
|Down .45
|Jan
|56.26
|Down .45
|Feb
|56.15
|Down .45
|Mar
|56.05
|Down .45
|Apr
|55.97
|Down .44
|May
|55.90
|Down .43
|Jun
|55.80
|Down .43
|Jul
|55.72
|Down .43
|Aug
|55.65
|Down .43
|Sep
|55.59
|Down .43
|Oct
|55.55
|Down .43
|Nov
|55.51
|Down .42
|Dec
|55.42
|Down .42
|Jan
|55.35
|Down .42
|Feb
|55.29
|Down .42
|Mar
|55.24
|Down .42
|Apr
|55.18
|Down .42
|May
|55.15
|Down .42
|Jun
|55.11
|Down .42
|Jul
|55.06
|Down .42
|Aug
|55.04
|Down .42
|Sep
|55.02
|Down .42
|Oct
|55.04
|Down .42
|Nov
|55.11
|55.11
|55.00
|55.04
|Down .42
|Dec
|54.99
|Down .42
|Jan
|54.96
|Down .42
|Feb
|54.92
|Down .42
|Mar
|54.91
|Down .42
|Apr
|54.89
|Down .42
|May
|54.89
|Down .42
|Jun
|54.86
|Down .42
|Jul
|54.84
|Down .42
|Aug
|54.82
|Down .42
|Sep
|54.82
|Down .42
|Oct
|54.82
|Down .42
|Nov
|54.83
|Down .42
|Dec
|54.78
|Down .42
|Jan
|54.75
|Down .42
|Feb
|54.73
|Down .42
|Mar
|54.73
|Down .42
|Apr
|54.74
|Down .42
|May
|54.77
|Down .42
|Jun
|54.77
|Down .42
|Jul
|54.79
|Down .42
|Aug
|54.82
|Down .42
|Sep
|54.87
|Down .42
|Oct
|54.94
|Down .42
|Nov
|54.99
|Down .42
|Dec
|55.12
|Down .42
|Jan
|55.15
|Down .42