BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/07 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 68.64 69.02 67.00 67.77 Down .95
Oct 68.34 68.72 66.72 67.52 Down .90
Nov 68.13 68.47 66.50 67.30 Down .87
Dec 67.85 68.22 66.30 67.07 Down .87
Jan 67.58 67.97 66.03 66.81 Down .86
Feb 67.21 67.70 65.84 66.58 Down .84
Mar 67.03 67.40 65.59 66.34 Down .83
Apr 66.70 67.20 65.67 66.12 Down .81
May 66.35 66.93 65.17 65.87 Down .80
Jun 66.42 66.60 65.03 65.59 Down .79
Jul 66.19 66.30 65.32 65.32 Down .75
Aug 65.91 65.99 64.77 65.04 Down .74
Sep 64.92 64.92 64.78 64.78 Down .72
Oct 64.52 Down .71
Nov 64.72 65.23 63.65 64.28 Down .68
Dec 63.97 Down .66
Jan 63.67 Down .64
Feb 63.36 Down .63
Mar 63.08 Down .61
Apr 62.83 Down .58
May 62.97 63.34 62.10 62.58 Down .55
Jun 62.28 Down .54
Jul 62.01 Down .53
Aug 61.72 Down .53
Sep 61.49 Down .52
Oct 61.26 Down .52
Nov 61.30 61.79 60.57 61.06 Down .51
Dec 60.80 Down .49
Jan 60.54 Down .48
Feb 60.29 Down .47
Mar 60.05 Down .47
Apr 59.82 Down .47
May 59.60 59.60 59.30 59.59 Down .47
Jun 59.35 Down .48
Jul 59.13 Down .48
Aug 58.92 Down .48
Sep 58.70 Down .48
Oct 58.54 Down .46
Nov 58.60 59.04 58.03 58.37 Down .45
Dec 58.16 Down .45
Jan 57.97 Down .45
Feb 57.79 Down .45
Mar 57.62 Down .45
Apr 57.47 Down .44
May 57.33 Down .43
Jun 57.16 Down .44
Jul 57.01 Down .44
Aug 56.87 Down .45
Sep 56.74 Down .45
Oct 56.63 Down .45
Nov 57.08 57.08 56.21 56.52 Down .45
Dec 56.38 Down .45
Jan 56.26 Down .45
Feb 56.15 Down .45
Mar 56.05 Down .45
Apr 55.97 Down .44
May 55.90 Down .43
Jun 55.80 Down .43
Jul 55.72 Down .43
Aug 55.65 Down .43
Sep 55.59 Down .43
Oct 55.55 Down .43
Nov 55.51 Down .42
Dec 55.42 Down .42
Jan 55.35 Down .42
Feb 55.29 Down .42
Mar 55.24 Down .42
Apr 55.18 Down .42
May 55.15 Down .42
Jun 55.11 Down .42
Jul 55.06 Down .42
Aug 55.04 Down .42
Sep 55.02 Down .42
Oct 55.04 Down .42
Nov 55.11 55.11 55.00 55.04 Down .42
Dec 54.99 Down .42
Jan 54.96 Down .42
Feb 54.92 Down .42
Mar 54.91 Down .42
Apr 54.89 Down .42
May 54.89 Down .42
Jun 54.86 Down .42
Jul 54.84 Down .42
Aug 54.82 Down .42
Sep 54.82 Down .42
Oct 54.82 Down .42
Nov 54.83 Down .42
Dec 54.78 Down .42
Jan 54.75 Down .42
Feb 54.73 Down .42
Mar 54.73 Down .42
Apr 54.74 Down .42
May 54.77 Down .42
Jun 54.77 Down .42
Jul 54.79 Down .42
Aug 54.82 Down .42
Sep 54.87 Down .42
Oct 54.94 Down .42
Nov 54.99 Down .42
Dec 55.12 Down .42
Jan 55.15 Down .42