BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina are carrying out raids at a Catholic-run school for youths with hearing disabilities as part of an investigation into alleged sexual abuse.

A police source in Buenos Aires province says that officers seized documents Thursday from the archives of the Antonio Provolo Institute in the city of La Plata.

The source said the raids were ordered by a local prosecutor investigating "possible crimes against sexual integrity." The documents cover the 1987-2018 period.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to comment.

The clerical abuse scandal has also marred other Provolo institutes.

In Mendoza province at least 20 children say they were abused by priests and other men. Dozens of students of the institute in Italy say they were similarly abused for decades.