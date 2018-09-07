NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Hundreds of Turkish Cypriots have taken to the streets of ethnically divided Nicosia to protest huge hikes in the prices of electricity, fuel and other goods sparked by the sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira.

Holding banners and chanting slogans decrying the hardship besetting blue-collar Turkish Cypriots, protesters ended a march on Thursday near the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north's parliament to voice their disgruntlement.

Turkish Cypriots use the lira as their official currency and its devaluation has hit them hard by severely diminishing their purchasing power. For example, electricity prices have shot up 50 percent since February while the price of imported goods has almost doubled.

Protester Kemal Gucveren told The Associated Press that the crisis is Turkey's doing.