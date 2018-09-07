GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's president is defending his decision to wind down a U.N. commission investigating graft in the country.

Jimmy Morales argues that the exit of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala next year will not jeopardize investigations of corruption.

He says his decision to end the commission's mandate isn't obstructing justice but is intended "to locate the constitution of the republic as our highest law."

Morales' comments Thursday follow domestic and international criticism that the move is a blow to efforts to strengthen the rule of law and hold the corrupt accountable.

The president himself faces allegations of illicit campaign finance brought by the commission and Guatemalan prosecutors. He denies wrongdoing.