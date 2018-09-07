UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has approved tax breaks for the New York Islanders' planned renovations at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Newsday says completion of $9.95 million in interior upgrades would allow the hockey team to return to Uniondale for three years while a new arena at Belmont Park is developed.

The Islanders plan to split their schedule between the Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center over three seasons. They'll play at least 60 games at their former home arena during that period.

An attorney for BSE Global, which operates both venues, says the improvements need to be completed by Dec. 1, when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Uniondale.

The work's being funded with a $6 million state grant and $3.9 million from the team.

