MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is calling on federal authorities to investigate the allegedly illegal detention and torture of 17 people by marines enlisted in the country's fight against drug cartels.

The commission says that the cases occurred between 2013 and 2017. It says 32 marines participated in the events and also says 17 federal investigators ignored or delayed acting on reports made by the victims.

The commission issued a statement Thursday detailing sexual assaults, beatings, electric shocks and suffocation committed by marines against their captives before they were turned over to federal law enforcement.

The commission says it knows of federal investigations into only five of the cases. It says the Attorney General's Office and the navy should investigate all of the cases.