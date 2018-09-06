MANON, Spain (AP) — Spaniard Jesus Herrada took the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta in a 12th stage won by Alexandre Geniez on Thursday.

Geniez dominated the final sprint to clinch the victory after a 181.1-kilometer (112.5-mile) ride from Mondonedo to Estaca de Bares, the northernmost point in Spain.

The Frenchman crossed the line ahead of Dylan Van Baarle and Mark Padun for his third career stage win at the Vuelta.

Geniez collided with a race organizer who could not get out of the way a few meters after the finish line. Van Baarle also could not avoid contact and fell over the man. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Herrada was among the riders who made up a lot of time in the hilly stage, enough to give him the leader's red jersey. He now has an advantage of more than three minutes over former leader Simon Yates.

Alejandro Valverde remained one second behind Yates, with Nairo Quintana still close behind.

