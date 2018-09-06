CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Romania has signed a 92-million-euro ($107-million) deal with Moldova to supply it with Romanian gas that will lessen its dependence on Russian gas.

Romanian national gas transporter Transgaz finalized the transaction to acquire Vestmoldtransgaz Thursday in a ceremony in the Moldovan capital attended by Romanian Economy Minister Danut Andrusca and Moldovan counterpart Chiril Gaburici.

Gaburici said it would increase energy security and he hoped "this will be a defining step in integrating Moldova in the European Union."

Under the deal, the 120-kilometer (75-mile) pipeline from southern Moldova to the capital Chisinau will be completed likely by the end of 2019.

Moldova currently gets some 95 percent of its natural gas from Russia.