BOSTON (AP) — An expert panel of the National Academy of Sciences is calling for fundamental reforms to ensure the integrity of the U.S. election system, which is handicapped by antiquated technology and under stress from foreign destabilization efforts.

The report calls for replacing rickety voting machines with more-secure voting systems that use paper ballots or equivalents, and other measures such as a particular form of postelection audit aimed at spotting fraud.

The panel did not offer a price tag for its measures, although others have estimated that replacing voting machines could cost well over $1 billion.

The study's recommendations reflect a consensus among election security experts. Yet legislation that embraced them was watered down in Congress this summer before being stalled by Republican leadership.